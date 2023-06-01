1 Jun 2023 - RSPB Wirral Local Group

Published: 17th May 2023 09:38

'Keeping it Local' - An illustrated presentation by Dave Jowitt Thursday, 1 June 2023

On Thursday, 1 June 2023, from 7.30 pm (doors open at 7.15 pm), Dave Jowitt will deliver illustrated presentation 'Keeping It Local'.

Dave is a life member of the group having served on the committee for several years in the 1980s.

Now retired, he travels far and wide photographing birds, landscapes and other wildlife.

His talk keeps it local during the lockdowns of 2020 with a variety of wonderful images.

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre, Hoyle Road, Hoylake, Wirral, CH47 3AG.

Local group members free. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.00.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website group.rspb.org.uk/wirral.

Hoylake Community Centre

Hoyle Road

Hoylake

Wirral

CH47 3AG

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.