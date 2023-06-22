  • Bookmark this page

22 Jun 2023 - Wirral Bird Club Springtime in New England

Published: 17th May 2023 09:43

'Springtime in New England' - An illustrated presentation by Jim Almond

The attached photograph, of a Rose-breasted Grosbeak, was taken by Jim

Thursday 22 June 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Jim says: "For most of May 2012, I was on a tour of New England.

"This talk looks at the whole trip from getting the camera gear safely through customs, the odd mishap, to the birds and other highlights of the three states visited!

"Over 130 species of birds were seen including a good number of Warblers, Herons, and most of these were photographed.

"Nature reserves, forests, the coast and gardens were the main habitats visited.

"Some of the native plants and creatures will also be featured.

"It was a truly memorable trip at absolutely the best time of year."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL

 

 

 

 

