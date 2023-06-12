  • Bookmark this page

12 Jun 2023 - An Evening with Pat Nevin

Published: 17th May 2023 21:36

The team at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall to host an evening about football and how to survive it.

"The good news for those who loved 'The Accidental Footballer': this new book is even better.

"There were times as I read Pat Nevin's account of his years running - or, trying to run - Motherwell, I had to remind myself to breathe.

"It's a thrilling read - funny, nerve-wracking, precise and very, very human"

- Roddy Doyle 

Synopsis

So, you fell into football by accident. You've played for Chelsea, Everton and your country at an international level. But what happens when you discover you're in so deep that football has taken over your whole life?

In his brilliant new memoir, Pat Nevin takes us on a journey to the less glamorous side of football. From Tranmere to Kilmarnock, he plays some of the best football he's ever played. Then, in an unprecedented twist of fate, finds himself both player and Chief Executive of Scottish First Division club Motherwell.

What follows is an entertaining and revealing tale of the side of football that you rarely see as Pat tries to keep the lid on simmering tensions between owner and the manager; travels in Lear jets one moment, but has to sell off half the team, the next. So much is madness, like being the manager's boss, and his player at the same time; or discovering that the ground's goalposts are higher on one side than on the other!

And with impossible challenges at every corner, such as learning that their son is autistic, and the club hurtling towards administration, Pat strives to walk the impossible line between player, parent and boss.

'Football and How to Survive It' is a real one-off, uncovering the sport in all its complex, confusing and calamitous glory. Once you've read it, you may never look at the game in the same way again.

Tickets are available from £22 and include a copy of the book. Ticket only is £12, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, if purchased on the night.

The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 12 June 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

