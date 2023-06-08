8 Jun 2023 - Thriller King Chris Ryan Chatting Code Red

Linghams have the pleasure of hosting another event with thriller King Chris Ryan. Chris will be at Linghams Bookstore, chatting about his latest novel 'Cold Red'.

An SAS outcast back in from the cold. A Ukrainian general on the hunt for traitors. A deadly threat that could drag the world to war.

From No.1 bestselling SAS hero Chris Ryan comes Cold Red, the brand new 2023 action thriller ripped straight from the headlines.

Synopsis

After six months in Regiment purgatory, SAS loner Jamie ‘Geordie' Carter has been assigned to a new squadron. Tasked with flushing out the troop's bad apples, he's never been more exposed.

And when someone tries to silence him, Carter is unexpectedly pulled from the team and given an even deadlier assignment. Viktor Koltrov is a charismatic Ukrainian general, and the second-most popular man in the country after the president. His stunning victories against the Russian military machine have made him the public face of a resurgent Ukraine - and a top target for the Kremlin's assassins.

Now Carter must protect Koltrov as he embarks on a sensitive operation to flush out high-ranking traitors in the Ukrainian government. Eliminating the fifth columnists is vital if Kyiv is to defeat the invaders. But keeping the general alive in a war zone won't be easy, even for a hardened Regiment man.

And as Koltrov hunts down his prey, Carter begins to realise that the infiltration of the establishment runs far deeper than he had ever imagined. If Carter's going to win, he'll need all of his wits and survival skills to stay ahead of the danger. Because the biggest threat isn't from Moscow.

It's from the enemy within . .

Praise for SAS legend Chris Ryan

‘Ryan writes with the authority of a man familiar with every nuance of the regiment's tactics, training, weapons and equipment' - SUNDAY TIMES

‘Nobody takes you to the action better than Ryan' - EVENING STANDARD

‘Intelligent and enthralling' - FINANCIAL TIMES

‘The action comes bullet-fast' - THE SUN

‘Fearsome and fast-moving' - DAILY MAIL

Tickets are available from £16.99 and include a copy of the book. Ticket only is £10, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased on the night.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7 pm on Thursday 8 June 2023, at Linghams Booksellers 248 Telegraph Road Heswall, Wirral Merseyside CH60 7SG.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

