1 Jul 2023 - Neston Village Fair

Published: 25th May 2023 20:53

The Neston Village Fair Returns to Comrade's Field in July

Local community groups, charities and organisations will come together, showcasing the best of Neston.

We can join together to find out more and celebrate the best of what living in CH64 has to offer, with lots of entertainment, attractions, and refreshments too.

The Fair will need volunteers from the local community, both before and on the day, so please come forward so we can plan with the confidence that we will have sufficient help to run it.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter

Saturday 1 July 2023

On Saturday, 1 July 2023, from 1 pm to 4.30 pm, you will find the Neston Village Fair at Comrade's Field behind the Neston Centre and the Vicarage, in the centre of Neston.

The 2022 fair was a roaring success after two years of no gatherings due to the COVID pandemic. Take a look at past Village Fair events for a flavour of the day.

We first covered the popular annual Neston Village Fair when AboutMyArea/CH64 was born, in 2008. Since then, every year has been celebrated in our Best of Neston section (apart from 2020 and 2021).

As is tradition, the Rose Queen and her Attendants, will be chauffeur-driven to the field by members of North Cheshire Car Club and Wirral Classic Car Club.

Proceeds from the event, as always, will go to the good causes who take part in the day. Many thanks to the Village Fair Committee for organising.

For more information please contact Chairman, Keith Moores, on 07940 542324.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography



Neston Village Fair

Comrade's Field

Behind The Neston Centre

High St

Neston

CH64 9TZ

