6 Jul 2024 - Neston Village Fair

Published: 1st June 2024 21:17

The Neston Village Fair Returns to Comrade's Field

Local community groups, charities and organisations will come together, showcasing the best of Neston.

We can join together to find out more and celebrate the best of what living in CH64 has to offer, with lots of entertainment, attractions, and refreshments too.

A representative of the Village Fair Committee, said: We are well on with the planning and will have the usual full afternoon of entertainment, attractions and stalls. We will be announcing more details of the event nearer the day.

"So put the date in your diaries and we will be pleased to welcome you at the Fair."

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Saturday 6 July 2024

On Saturday, 6 July 2024, from 1 pm to 4.30 pm, you will find the Neston Village Fair at Comrade's Field behind the Neston Centre and the Vicarage, in the centre of Neston.

Any help to put up the marquees on the Friday evening before the Fair and take them down again after the Fair would be appreciated, so if you think you could help, or perhaps help during the afternoon to man one of the attractions, please contact the Village Fair Committee by email nestonvillagefair@outlook.com.

Proceeds from the event, as always, will go to the good causes who take part in the day. Many thanks to the Village Fair Committee for organising.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography



Neston Village Fair

Comrade's Field

Behind The Neston Centre

High St

Neston

CH64 9TZ

