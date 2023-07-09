  • Bookmark this page

9 Jul 2023 - Annual Parkgate Proms

Published: 26th May 2023 15:00

Orchestra Dell'Arte returns on Sunday 9 July for the ninth Annual Parkgate Proms at The Neston Club.

Join us for an afternoon of Hollywood hits and music from the silver screen.

Perfect for all the family - pack a picnic and bring the kids along for an afternoon of musical delight. Expect to hear all the classics, including 007 themes, Disney classics, Star Wars, and plenty more sing-alongs.

Annual Parkgate Proms

Sunday 9 July

Tickets are £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s. 

To see video coverage of the event, for more information, and to book tickets: click through to thenestonclub.co.uk website, via the link or by clicking on the above image of last year's Proms.

 The Neston Club

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

