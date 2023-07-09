9 Jul 2023 - Annual Parkgate Proms

Published: 26th May 2023 15:00

Orchestra Dell'Arte returns on Sunday 9 July for the ninth Annual Parkgate Proms at The Neston Club.

Join us for an afternoon of Hollywood hits and music from the silver screen.

Perfect for all the family - pack a picnic and bring the kids along for an afternoon of musical delight. Expect to hear all the classics, including 007 themes, Disney classics, Star Wars, and plenty more sing-alongs.

Sunday 9 July



Tickets are £30 for adults and £15 for under 16s.

To see video coverage of the event, for more information, and to book tickets: click through to thenestonclub.co.uk website, via the link or by clicking on the above image of last year's Proms.

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

