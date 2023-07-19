  • Bookmark this page

19 Jul 2023 - No 1 Bestselling Author Kate Mosse In Conversation

Published: 29th May 2023 18:18

Linghams Booksellers are thrilled to welcome the international Number One Bestselling author, Kate Mosse, to Neston.

Kate will be in conversation at The Neston Club, talking about her new historical novel The Ghost Ship: an epic love story of concealed identity, piracy, and revenge.

This tale of defiant women in a man's world is inspired by the real-life story of eighteenth-century pirates, Anne Bonny and Mary Read.

Synopsis

The Barbary Coast, 1621. A mysterious vessel floats silently on the water. It is known only as the Ghost Ship. For months it has hunted pirates to liberate those enslaved during the course of their merciless raids, manned by a courageous crew of mariners from Italy and France, Holland, and the Canary Islands. Now the Ghost Ship is under attack, its hull splintered, its sails tattered and burnt, and the crew at risk of capture and the bravest among those on board are not who they seem. The stakes could not be higher: if arrested, the crew will be hanged for their alleged crimes. Can they survive the journey and escape their fate?

Kate Mosse is an award-winning novelist, playwright, essayist, and non-fiction writer. Her ten novels and short-story collections include The Joubert Family Chronicles (The Burning Chambers, The City of Tears, and now The Ghost Ship) - as well as the multi-million-selling Languedoc Trilogy (Labyrinth, Sepulchre, and Citadel), and number one bestselling Gothic fiction The Winter Ghosts and The Taxidermist's Daughter.

Her highly acclaimed non-fiction includes An Extra Pair of Hands and Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World. The latter was the basis for her recent, highly-acclaimed one-woman theatre show and featured the real-life historical characters who inspired The Ghost Ship.

The Founder Director of the Women's Prize for Fiction and Non-Fiction, Kate is also the Founder of the global #WomanInHistory campaign. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, she is a Visiting Professor of Contemporary Fiction and Creative Writing at the University of Chichester and President of the Festival of Chichester.

Tickets are available from £22 and include a copy of the book. Ticket only is £12, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased on the night.

The event will take place at 7 pm on Wednesday 19 July 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

