6 Jun 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Published: 30th May 2023 22:39

Come and enjoy the usual spread of delicious homemade cakes and unlimited ‘proper' coffee.

Tuesday 6 June, from 10 am

Tuesday 6th June is Ness Neighbours' regular coffee morning with its usual spread of delicious homemade cakes and unlimited ‘proper' coffee. All this for only £3.

Plus, the annual Plant Sale, with plants supplied by Joan whose stall at Neston Market is always popular.

There will be a free gift also, for those who attended the Coronation Coffee Morning.

Please remember that all are welcome at Ness Village Hall, 10 am to 12 pm. Free parking.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.