The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
14-15 Jul 2023 - Hadlow Green Singers Summer Concert

Published: 30th May 2023 22:55

The summer concert promises popular medleys. 

Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July 2023

From 7.30 pm, at Willaston Memorial Hall, Hadlow Green Singers Summer Concert promises popular music including medleys from My Fair Lady, Les Misérables and Mamma Mia.

Tickets are £8 and it's £4 for Under 16s.

Get your tickets from the Willaston Spar shop, direct from choir members or by calling 0151 200 7561.

Willaston Memorial Hall
The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2XR

 

 

 

 

