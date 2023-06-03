  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

3 Jun 2023 - Burton Village Farmers Market

Published: 31st May 2023 14:05

The 2023 Farmers Market and Fun Dog Show is this Saturday, 3 June.

The 2022 Burton Farmers Market and Fun Dog Show.

Saturday 3 June 2023

The team at Gladstone Village Hall, said: "Looking back at last years photos makes us very excited for this years Burton Village Farmers Market and fun dog show on Saturday 3rd June 10-3pm.

"Another gathering of the best in local producers and award winning artisans, with free entry and parking. Sign up (details of how and classes coming soon) for a small fee and join our fun dog show with prizes."

We know that the team at Gladstone Village Hall is looking forward to seeing you, your pooches, and hopefully some sunshine.

 Gladstone Village Hall logo.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH

w: gladstonevillagehall.org

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies