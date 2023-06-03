3 Jun 2023 - Burton Village Farmers Market
|Published: 31st May 2023 14:05
The 2023 Farmers Market and Fun Dog Show is this Saturday, 3 June.
Saturday 3 June 2023
The team at Gladstone Village Hall, said: "Looking back at last years photos makes us very excited for this years Burton Village Farmers Market and fun dog show on Saturday 3rd June 10-3pm.
"Another gathering of the best in local producers and award winning artisans, with free entry and parking. Sign up (details of how and classes coming soon) for a small fee and join our fun dog show with prizes."
We know that the team at Gladstone Village Hall is looking forward to seeing you, your pooches, and hopefully some sunshine.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH
