27 Jul 2023 - Crane Spotting with Wirral Bird Club

Published: 7th June 2023 15:21

An illustrated presentation by Ashley Grove.

Happening on Thursday 27 July 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, of this event Ashley, says:"The Lake Hornborga area of Sweden plays host to one of the most incredible bird spectacles to be seen in Europe, with over 25,000 Common Cranes stopping here to feed on their journey to more northerly breeding grounds.

This talk centres around these birds, but includes other wildlife that make this area so special to visit in the early Spring. All five European Grebe species can be seen at this time and top birds like White-tailed Eagle, Hawfinch and Capercaillie are other highlights."

The attached photograph, of a Common Crane, was taken by Ashley.

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

