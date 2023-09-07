7 Sep 2023 - Curlews in the Landscape with RSPB Wirral

Published: 7th June 2023 15:38

An illustrated presentation by Andrew Brockbank

On Thursday 7th September 2023, from 7.30 pm (Doors open at 7.15 pm), this talk has been arranged by the RSPB Wirral Local Group.

Andrew's life-long interest in natural history is rooted in the varied landscapes of the South West Lake District. Working for 40 years in various countryside management roles, Andrew's talk reflects on the profound changes which he has witnessed in the British countryside, and the complex challenges which we face in working for nature's recovery.

His chosen symbol of these challenges is the Eurasian Curlew, now considered the most pressing bird conservation priority in the UK. Andrew will review the factors affecting population decline, the conservation measures and the main actions required, if we are to see the recovery of this much-loved wader.

Thursday 7th September 2023

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre, Hoyle Road, Hoylake, Wirral, CH47 3AG.

Local group members free. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.00.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

Hoyle Road

Hoylake

Wirral

CH47 3AG

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.