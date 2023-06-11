11 Jun 2023 - Signal Box Talk at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 7th June 2023 16:47

There is something very special coming up at Hadlow Road Railway Station.

Ever wanted to know more about our Signal Box at Hadlow Road railway station?

Get you free entry ticket now for Sunday 11 June 2023.

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station pop-up café will be open on Sunday 11 June from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, with musical entertainment provided by Simon Le Barber.

In addition, a signal box talk will be provided by Dominic Beglin from the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers (Minor Railways section) and Network Rail.

Dominic knows all about the signal box and signal operations and will explain the key aspects. He will be available to answer any questions that you may have.

Sunday 11 June 2023

Space in the signal box is limited, and so to reserve your free place on this talk by texting 07809 150929 with your name and number of tickets required.



Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.