23 Aug 2023 - Outdoor Theatre Wind in the Willows

Published: 9th June 2023 13:40

Ness Gardens invite you and your family to a summer outdoor theatre experience.

This summer, take your picnic and blanket along to an open air theatre performance of the classic Wind in the Willows, with the stunning backdrop of the gardens to enjoy, too.

"Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing - absolutely nothing - half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats..."

Spring is in the air and Mole has found a wonderful new world. There's boating with Ratty, a feast with Badger and high jinx on the open road with that reckless ruffian, Mr Toad. What more could such firm friends wish for? But after Toad's latest escapade, can they join together and beat the wretched weasels?

Join Mole, Ratty and Badger on their mad-cap adventures in Quantum Theatre's brand new adaptation of the Kenneth Grahame classic - a treat for all the family!

The summer 2022 performance of Peter Rabbit among the beauty of Ness Botanic Gardens.

23 August 2023

Family tickets from £15.50*, Children's ticket £5.50, Adults £8.50.

Doors open at 5pm, play starts at 5.45 pm and finishes at 7.15 pm with a fifteen minutes interval, on Wednesday, 23 August 2023. Suitable for all the family - 3yrs+.

This is an open-air performance so please dress for the weather and bring a picnic blanket or low chairs to sit on (the performance will go ahead in light rain). A teatime picnic is probably a must and there will be refreshments available in the gardens.

Please book your tickets via liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens.

* Family: 2 Adults and 2 Children £22.50; Family: 1 Adult and 2 Children £15.50.

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

