22 Jul 2023 - Frank Cottrell-Boyce Chats About His Magical New Book

The team at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are so excited to welcome the wonderful Frank Cottrell-Boyce for a book signing at the shop.

Frank will be holding a book-signing event at the shop on Telegraph Road, Heswall, between 2 pm to 4 pm, on Saturday, 22 July.

A copy of Frank's new book The Wonder Boys is included within the ticket price. Children must be accompanied by an adult and it is free entry for a parent/guardian. Please note, there will be a queue, and you may have to wait outside the shop so check the weather!



Synopsis

Cousins Middy and Nathan love magic. The on-stage, cape-swirling, bunny-out-of-a-hat kind. For Middy, it's all about patience and practice. She uses magic skills to help her out of tricky situations. Nathan is a show-off and a total danger magnet, he is drawn to the sensation, spectacle and audience. So when the famous Blackpool Tower dramatically vanishes the night of the Grand Lights Switch-On, showman Nathan announces live on TV that they will magic it back home. With a stick of rock, a spangly cape, and a bit of misdirection, they end up lost in Las Vegas, home to the grand master of illusion, Perplexion, ‘Legend of Magic'.

Full of tricks, twists and deceptions, the delightful Nathan and Middy will keep you guessing until the very end. No matter how big the show, family, friendship and adventure shine through in The Wonder Brothers from multi-award-winning author Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

Tickets are £12.99, plus booking fee, and include a copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 4 pm on Saturday, 22 July 2023, at Linghams Booksellers, 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall, Wirral CH60 7SG.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

