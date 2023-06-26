26 Jun 2023 - Burton Open Gardens

Published: 21st June 2023 16:43

The beautiful gardens of Burton are open to all visitors this Sunday afternoon.



As part of the National Garden Scheme, Briarfield Gardens is hosting another open garden event in Burton village on Sunday, 26 June.

This time, come and explore several beautiful gardens and all they have to offer.

About Briarfield

Our exciting new garden, The Coach House, has stunning views of the Welsh hills. The recently revitalised garden is full of colour with herbaceous borders, a cut flower area plus a productive fruit and vegetable patch The wooded hillside is work in progress.

Briarfield's sheltered site, to the south of Burton Wood (NT), is home to many unusual plants, some available in the plant sale at the house. The 1½ acre main garden invites exploration not only for its variety of plants but also for the imaginative use of ceramic sculptures.

Period planting with a splendid vegetable garden surrounds the restored Edwardian glasshouse in Burton Manor's walled garden. Paths lead past a sunken garden and terraces to views across the Cheshire countryside.

Trustwood is a relaxed country garden, a haven for wildlife with emphasis on British native trees planted along the drive and the use of insect friendly plants. Chickens roam in the woodland.

Sunday, 26 June 2023, 11 am to 5 pm

Adults £6.00, children free

Cash only event

Free car parks. Maps available.

The profits from all events we run throughout the year benefit local and worthy charities, including Claire House Children's Hospice, Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, and Carers Trust.

Organisers, said: "Last year we made £4,150 , help us to make more this year. Come along and join us."

Briarfield and The Coach House are too hilly for wheelchairs, with steep slopes and steps.

Homemade Teas will be available in the Sports and Social club behind Gladstone Village Hall, in aid of Claire House Children's' Hospice, and served by their volunteers.

You can buy your ticket at a garden gate or online at the ngs.org.uk website.

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

CH64 5TL

