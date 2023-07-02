  • Bookmark this page

2 Jul 2023 - Alpine Society Annual Alpines for All Plant Sale

Published: 21st June 2023 17:17

The Wirral and West Cheshire Group of the Alpine Society will hold their annual plant sale on Sunday, 2 July.

The Society says: "This is a great chance to buy rare and unusual plants, not normally seen in garden centres, grown for sale by enthusiastic members of the local Alpine Garden Society Group, and on offer at very reasonable prices."

Specialist growers will also be attending including Aberconwy Nursery, the Welsh alpine plant specialists.

There will be a display of specimen plants and advice on growing alpines will be freely given.

The Wirral and West Cheshire branch collaborate closely with Ness Gardens and members volunteer in the gardens to help maintain the alpine plant collection and display areas.

They are excited to be holding their annual plant sale ‘Alpines for All', on Sunday 2 July 2023, between 10 am to 1 pm. They say: "Come along, it's worth a visit!"

Plant Sale at Ness Botanic GardensPast Plant Sale held at Ness Botanic Gardens.


Sunday, 2 July 2023, 10 am to 1 pm

It is free to attend the fair and if you wish to also visit inside Ness Gardens, usual rates apply.

Photograph by Janet Hails, Alpine Garden Society on FacebookPhotograph by Janet Hails, taken from Alpine Garden Society's Facebook page

 

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

 

 

 

