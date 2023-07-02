2 Jul 2023 - Alpine Society Annual Alpines for All Plant Sale

Published: 21st June 2023 17:17

The Wirral and West Cheshire Group of the Alpine Society will hold their annual plant sale on Sunday, 2 July.

The Society says: "This is a great chance to buy rare and unusual plants, not normally seen in garden centres, grown for sale by enthusiastic members of the local Alpine Garden Society Group, and on offer at very reasonable prices."

Specialist growers will also be attending including Aberconwy Nursery, the Welsh alpine plant specialists.

There will be a display of specimen plants and advice on growing alpines will be freely given.

The Wirral and West Cheshire branch collaborate closely with Ness Gardens and members volunteer in the gardens to help maintain the alpine plant collection and display areas.

They are excited to be holding their annual plant sale ‘Alpines for All', on Sunday 2 July 2023, between 10 am to 1 pm. They say: "Come along, it's worth a visit!"

Past Plant Sale held at Ness Botanic Gardens.

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 10 am to 1 pm

It is free to attend the fair and if you wish to also visit inside Ness Gardens, usual rates apply.

Photograph by Janet Hails, taken from Alpine Garden Society's Facebook page

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.