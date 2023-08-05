5 Aug 2023 - The 74th Willaston & District Annual Show
|Published: 21st June 2023 20:36
The 74th Willaston & District Annual Show is taking place on Saturday, 5th August 2023.
Doors open 1.30pm and tea and cakes will be served.
If you would like to exhibit Flowers, Vegetables or Produce ring Pam on 327 6048 for a Schedule.
Willaston Memorial Hall
The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2XR
