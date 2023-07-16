16 Jul 2023 - Celebrate with David Walliams the Release of His New Book

Published: 26th June 2023 14:47

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invites you to a supercharged, one-hour live spectacular with David Walliams. Meet David Walliams and celebrate the release of his brand new book The World's Worst Monsters! Prepare for a supercharged, one-hour ‘live' spectacular with Britain's favourite children's storyteller which will include hilarious performative readings and a chance to get your questions answered ‘live' on stage. Fun for all the family - laughter guaranteed! Come dressed to impress in your best monster get-up to be in with a chance to win a star prize.

A ‘Meet and Greet' with David will follow after the show but due to the number of people attending, we are sorry that David will be unable to sign books on the day. However, copies of The World's Worst Monsters will be pre-signed before the event. All tickets include a signed copy of The World's Worst Monsters. Copies of David's other books will be available to purchase at the event.

A photo opportunity will be available at the ‘Meet & Greet' with David following the event so please feel free to bring your cameras. Staff will be on-hand to take your camera/phone to get a photo of you with David.

Tickets are £20 and include a signed copy of The World's Worst Monsters.

REGISTER HERE Doors to the event will open from 5 pm on Sunday, 16 July 2023. The show will start at 6 pm and the 'Meet & Greet' at 7 pm. The event will take place at The Festival Vllage, Final Furlong, Chester Racecourse, Chester CH1 2LY. *Please note the event will be filmed and photographed, as an attendee you consent to footage and/or images of you being used for promotional purposes.*

