4 Jul 2023 - Ness Neighbours July Coffee Morning
|Published: 28th June 2023 17:16
July Coffee Morning Reminder - Come and Join Us!
Tuesday, 4 July
Ness Neighbours will meet as usual for coffee, delicious homemade cakes and friendly conversation next Tuesday, 4 July, from 10 am to 12 pm, in Ness Village Hall.
Newcomers welcome - come and make new friends and enjoy the company.
Only £3 each, with free parking.
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.