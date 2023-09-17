  • Bookmark this page

8-17 Sep 2023 - Neston Parish Church Heritage Open Days

Published: 29th June 2023 18:17

Neston Parish Church will be open to explore for the 2023 Heritage Open Days

During the week of Friday, 8 September to Sunday, 17 September, Neston Parish Church will be open for HODS 2023.

Credit: Dave Mort PhotographyCredit: Dave Mort Photography

Tours of the church will be available together with an Art and Craft Exhibition and sale, a display of church robes, an exhibition of old photographs of the church, Viking Stones and the Falkland Chapel.

Refreshments will also be available.

More details will be posted closer to September.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ 

 

 

 

