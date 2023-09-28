  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

28 Sep 2023 - Arctic Norway with Wirral Bird Club

Published: 30th June 2023 17:20

Beyond 66.5 degrees North - Arctic Norway

The illustrated presentation will be delivered by Richard Steel, on Thursday 28 September, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

In this talk, Wirral based award-winning wildlife photographer Richard Steel, takes us on a summer trip through Finland and up to Arctic Norway and the most north-eastern point of mainland Europe.

In the land of midnight sun, where all sense of time is lost, even during the summer months the visitor can be challenged with some harsh weather conditions.

However, the battle against the elements in the stark but beautiful landscapes is worthwhile to capture some wonderful bird species.

There are no hides here and so a photographer's field craft skills to capture good images are often put to the full test.

This talk will take you on a journey from the Pine Grosbeak of the Lapland forests to fascinating insights into the behaviour of a Ruff lek on the tundra.

The attached photograph, of a Ruff, was taken by Richard. 

Thursday 28 September 2023 

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL

 

 

 


 
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies