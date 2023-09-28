28 Sep 2023 - Arctic Norway with Wirral Bird Club

Published: 30th June 2023 17:20

Beyond 66.5 degrees North - Arctic Norway

The illustrated presentation will be delivered by Richard Steel, on Thursday 28 September, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

In this talk, Wirral based award-winning wildlife photographer Richard Steel, takes us on a summer trip through Finland and up to Arctic Norway and the most north-eastern point of mainland Europe.

In the land of midnight sun, where all sense of time is lost, even during the summer months the visitor can be challenged with some harsh weather conditions.

However, the battle against the elements in the stark but beautiful landscapes is worthwhile to capture some wonderful bird species.

There are no hides here and so a photographer's field craft skills to capture good images are often put to the full test.

This talk will take you on a journey from the Pine Grosbeak of the Lapland forests to fascinating insights into the behaviour of a Ruff lek on the tundra.

The attached photograph, of a Ruff, was taken by Richard.

Thursday 28 September 2023

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL





