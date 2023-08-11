  • Bookmark this page

11 Aug 2023 - Neston's Friday Summer Market

Published: 4th July 2023 14:19

There will be a wonderful Artisan Food & Craft Market, plus the fantastic usual traders on the market square.

The market of the summer, brought to you by Neston Town Council (NTC), will feature all of the usual Friday Market traders, plus an Artisan Food & Craft Market inside the Town Hall.

The summer market will be held on the Market Square, 8 am to 2 pm on Friday, 11 August.

From 9 am there will be free face painting for children (out on the market square), and a free-to-enter Summer Sunflower Trail. The trail comes with a small prize for every entrant, from NTC, and provided by The Great British Bakehouse.

Whilst inside the town hall, The Wooden Spoonful will be offering a free children's biscuit decorating activity.

There will be a charity book stall and Town Councillors will also be running a
stall to promote events to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Wirral Way. They will also be handing out the entry forms and prizes for the sunflower trail.

Grab a variety of delicious treats and essentials for a summer barbeque or picnic and plenty of bargains to be had.

Take a break for a drink, a bite to eat or an ice cream from Hyacinth, the beautiful vintage ice cream van, while you soak up the atmosphere and listen to the wonderful musical entertainment provided by Neston's very own Gabriel Roberts and ukulele group The 64 N'Ukes.

Friday 11 August - 8 am to 2 pm  

There are a couple of spaces left for Artisan Food traders, craft traders already fully booked. If you would like more information, please contact Corporate Support and Facilities Officer at NTC, Nicky McMahon, by email to nicky.mcmahon@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

Neston Town Council

Neston Market
Neston Town Council
Neston Market Square
Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

 

 

 

 

