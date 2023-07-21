  • Bookmark this page

21 Jul 2023 - The World's First Battle of the Folk Clubs

Published: 4th July 2023 15:10

Neston Royal British Legion invites you to The World's First Battle of the Folk Clubs

We're reliably informed that it's the world's first (by the organisers!), and we're not argiung because it makes the night sound even better.

  Neston Folk & Roots club take on Burton's Folk Blues & Beyond in the 'worlds first' battle of the folk clubs.

Both clubs will bring three acts to represent their club and a panel of five judges will pick the overall winner at the end of the night.

Organisers, tell us: "The aim of the night is for plenty of laughs whilst the 2 local clubs put on show that demonstrates the amazing talent that is on offer in the local area."

Friday 21 July, from 7 pm

Friday 21 July, from 7 pm

 The event takes place on Friday, 21 July, from 7pm at the Neston Royal British Legion, on Chester Road.

Entry is free and all are welcome, members anfd non-members alike.

There will also be a raffle to raise money for Maggie's Cancer Charity.

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB 

 

 

 

