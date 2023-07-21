21 Jul 2023 - The World's First Battle of the Folk Clubs

Neston Royal British Legion invites you to The World's First Battle of the Folk Clubs

We're reliably informed that it's the world's first (by the organisers!), and we're not argiung because it makes the night sound even better.

Neston Folk & Roots club take on Burton's Folk Blues & Beyond in the 'worlds first' battle of the folk clubs.

Both clubs will bring three acts to represent their club and a panel of five judges will pick the overall winner at the end of the night.

Organisers, tell us: "The aim of the night is for plenty of laughs whilst the 2 local clubs put on show that demonstrates the amazing talent that is on offer in the local area."

Friday 21 July, from 7 pm

