7 Sep 2023 - Northern Rhythm Big Band Live!

Published: 13th July 2023 13:19

Join The Neston Club for a magical night of some of the very best Big Band tunes.

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager at The Neston Club, says: "Join us for a magical night of some of the very best Big Band tunes made famous by Glen Miller, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Frank Sinatra and more!"

The dynamic Northern Rhythm Big Band is led by local Trumpet player Mark White. It is a seventeen-piece band and features both male and female vocalists, drawing on some of the finest Big Band players in the North West.

Thursday, 7 September 2023



Tickets are £12 and are available online or by clicking the image above. Alternatively they can be booked at The Neston Club, by calling 0151 336 4199.

Doors will open at 7 pm, for the performance to commence at 7.30 pm.

Refreshments will be available throughout the evening - please note we are a cashless venue.

There are limited disabled parking spaces available as well as a lift and disabled toilets in the venue.

Parkgate Clubhouse

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

