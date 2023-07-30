30 Jul 2023 - Wirral Historic Vehicle Rally 2023

Published: 19th July 2023 15:00

Wirral Historic Vehicle Rally



John Cartlidge has been in touch to tell us all about the upcoming historic rally, happening on the Wirral peninsula Sunday, 30 July 2023.

John explains what it's all about: "A touring assembly and series of displays of 70 or so motorcars dating from 1904 - 1984. A pre-entered event organised by Wirral Classic Car Club and sponsored by ACS Solicitors of Bromborough. With the exception of the ‘Covid Years', this has been an annual event since 1999.

"There are three displays, plus a published route of the tour for those who want to wave to the drivers and passengers as they pass. Many taking part will be in period dress, and all very much look forward to seeing as many as possible at the displays and during the tour."

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

Sunday, 30 July 2023

The timings for the day are, as follows:

9.30 am to 10.30 am - The cars will assemble at The Red Fox, Thornton Hough from 9.30 am, and first car will leave at 10.30 am.

11.30 am to 1.30 pm - The cars will arrive at Carr Farm, Moreton at around 11.30 am, where the picnic and judging of the cars will take place, and then set off again at 1.30 pm.

2 pm to 3.30 pm - Cars will arrive at The Green, Thornton Hough by around 2 pm and be on display until the prize giving at around 3.30 pm.

Credit: Gareth Sefton

The route that will be followed in the morning (10.30 am to 11.30 am, ish!) will go from Willaston Road to Benty Heath Lane, Eastham Rake, Plymyard Avenue, Allport Road, A41, Bromborough Village, Spital Dam, Ellens Lane, Bolton Road, past Hulme Hall and Bridge Inn to Corniche Road, Bebington Railway Station, Heath Road, Pass Acorn Pub, Kings Road, Thornton Road, Mount Road, past Halfway House, Caernarvon Castle, Tam O'Shanters Farm, to Hoylake Road, past B&Q Bidston, Leasowe Road A551 to Moreton Cross to Carr Farm Garden Centre CH47 9RE.

Credit: Alison Cartlidge

In the afternoon (1.30 pn to 2.30 pm) the rally will proceed, as follows: Hoylake Road, past Meols Station, Meols Drive, Blackhorse Hill, Saughall Massie Road, Pump Lane, Frankby Road, Hill Bark Road, Mill Hill Road, Irby Village, Thingwall Road, Pensby Road, Barnston, Glegg Arms, A540 Chester High Road, Fiveways Traffic Lights, Neston Road, past The Red Fox pub, to Thornton Hough Green.

Rally ending at:

Thornton Common Road

Thornton Hough

Wirral

CH63 1JL



