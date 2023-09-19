19 Sep 2023 - An Evening In Conversation with Clive Myrie

Published: 21st July 2023 14:57

An evening with Clive Myrie in conversation at Chester Cathedral

Join award-winning BBC TV journalist, newsreader, and presenter Clive Myrie as he talks about his life and his new memoir Everything is Everything.

Clive Myrie has covered major global events for thirty years and has reported from more than ninety countries - most recently in Ukraine, and previously in Iraq, America, Afghanistan, South Africa, among others. He is a two-time BAFTA nominee and two-time Emmy nominee. From reading BBC's News at 10 to hosting Mastermind, to fronting his own primetime series Clive Myrie's Italian Road Trip, he is one of nation's most prominent and versatile presenters.

Don't miss this opportunity to see Clive and hear his story in the magnificent setting of Chester Cathedral.

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

As a Bolton teenager with a paper round, Clive Myrie read all the newspapers he delivered from cover to cover and dreamed of becoming a journalist. In this deeply personal memoir, he tells how his family history has influenced his view of the world, introducing us to his Windrush generation parents, a great grandfather who helped build the Panama Canal, and a great uncle who fought in the First World War, later to become a prominent police detective in Jamaica.

He reflects on how being black has affected his perspective on issues he's encountered in thirty years reporting some of the biggest stories of our time (most recently from Ukraine), showing us how those experiences gave him a better idea of what it means to be an outsider. He tells of his pride in his roots, but his determination not to be defined by his background in dealing with the challenges of race and class to succeed at the highest level.

Moving, engaging, revealing, Everything is Everything is a story of love and hate - but also hope. Melding the professional with the personal it is a fascinating account from someone determined to succeed on his own terms.

Tickets are £20, £10 of which is redeemable against the price of a signed book, or £28 with book included.

REGISTER HERE Doors will open to this event at 6.45 pm, to start from 7.30 pm, on Tuesday 19 September 2023, at Chester Cathedral, St Werburgh St, Chester CH1 2DY.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.