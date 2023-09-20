20 Sep 2023 - Julia Bradbury In Conversation

Linghams presents Julia Bradbury, in conversation about her new book Walk Yourself Happy.

This will be a night to remember: Julia Bradbury in her own words, interviewed by Louise Minchin, BBC Presenter, author and journalist .

Julia Bradbury is credited with revamping Sunday night primetime television on BBC One's Countryfile, where she was a co-presenter for five years. She has an impressive career which has seen her launch three television channels and present numerous significant long term series including Watchdog, Top Gear and Countryfile. Outside her television life Julia is an ambassador for Keep Britain Tidy, The National Trust and a champion for Ordnance Survey. She co-founded The Outdoor Guide, which is an online resource and space for outdoor inspiration.

Her passion is the outdoors and more recently following her cancer diagnosis and surgery, she is dedicating her time supporting the benefits of healthy living and the virtues of nature therapy.

Wednesday, 20 September 2023



Synopsis



Part self-help and part-memoir, this is the ultimate guide to walking yourself happy physically and mentally, by one of the UK's favourite TV personalities.

There's a lot of talk about how we all must connect more with nature. But what does that mean? How do you do it? And what does it do for you in return? Can something as simple as going for a walk really improve your life? The simple answer is: YES.

Walk Yourself Happy will explain the elemental link between our own health - both physical and mental - and the natural world.

Julia knows first-hand the profound impact of nature: it has helped her survive breast cancer, overcome infertility and continue through failed IVF treatments; it balances the soul and acts as a confidante and therapist. Through science-backed information, practical tips and Julia's own story, Walk Yourself Happy will explore how nature can soothe anxiety and stress, how a mountain or a tree can keep you company in times of grief, and the importance of building nature into your everyday life, so you eat well, sleep better and move more.

Walking, one of the most accessible activities for most of us, is the fastest and easiest way to embed yourself in nature. You don't need expertise or equipment; you just need to put one foot in front of another. You don't need an epic landscape either, you can walk down the street or in your local green space. Though, as you will learn from this book, a walk in the park is rarely just that.

We all have shocks and surprises that stop us in our tracks, make us question who we are and why we are here. In walking, we have the power to change our pace. And when we do that, we can find union with nature, camaraderie with friends and a form of intimacy with self.

We can walk ourselves happy and we can walk ourselves healthy, and we can rekindle the innate bonds, all-but extinguished by modern living, that we have always had to our natural environment. We can start today.

Tickets are £20 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets are £30, including one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE Event starts at 7 pm, on Wednesday 20 September 2023, at Birkenhead School, Bidston Road, Oxton, Birkenhead, Merseyside CH43 2JZ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

