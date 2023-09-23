23 Sep 2023 - A Morning with Cressida Cowell

Published: 24th July 2023 17:25

Linghams invites you and your children to a morning with Cressida Cowell, at Chester Racecourse.

Join best-selling and award-winning children's author, Cressida Cowell, creator of the hugely successful How to Train Your Dragon series, as the former Children's Laureate continues her exciting new fantasy adventure series with Which Way Round the Galaxy.

Cressida Cowell's reputation as one of the most spellbinding children's authors is well deserved. Her storytelling combines high adventure with an abundance of quirky humour and a big heart, with the ability to pull in the most reluctant readers. Her books have become staples of children's bookshelves the world over.

Don't miss this opportunity to see and meet Cressida!

Saturday, 23 September 2023



Synopsis



WARNING: Contains Dangerous Space Travel and Very Illegal Magic

A family with a magical secret...

A child with a powerful Gift...

A story that is out of this world...

A Magical Creature lost far from home leads the four O'Hero-Smith children on another adventure through the Which Ways and across the galaxies; their plan is to get ‘Grub' back to the ice-encrusted planet where he belongs, and to prove to their parents that they can be trusted with magic along the way!

But by setting off on this secret mission, they're heading straight into danger. Not to mention they've accidentally left Annipeck on her own. Again. Can the kids get Grub home safely, escape venomous snow sharks, a witch's curse and an army of murderous robots to find their way back through the WHICH WAYS to protect her?

They're going to need more than K2's magical gift to help them this time. It's a good job another of the O'Hero-Smith children might have a magical Gift of their own - because the fate of the galaxy is once again in their hands...

Child tickets are £20, with a signed book included. Adult tickets are £12.

REGISTER HERE Event starts at 11 am, on Saturday 23 September 2023, at The Festival Vllage, Final Furlong, Chester Racecourse, Chester CH1 2LY.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

