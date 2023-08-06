6 Aug 2023 - Family Fun Day at West Vale Park
An afternoon of family fun, organised by the Friends of West Vale Park
The volunteer community group, say: "Join us for an afternoon of family fun in your local park".
Sunday, 6 August 2023
Attractions include:
- Climbing Wall -
- Coconut Shy -
- Small Animal Corner -
- Circus Skills -
- Crazy Golf -
- Craft Table -
There will also be live music entertainment from Gabriel Roberts and Neston's own ukulele band the 64 N'Ukes.
Refreshments will be available, choose from drinks, ice cream, cakes, burgers, and falafel.
West Vale Park
West Vale
Little Neston
Neston
CH64 0SF
