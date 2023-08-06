  • Bookmark this page

6 Aug 2023 - Family Fun Day at West Vale Park

Published: 25th July 2023 20:36

An afternoon of family fun, organised by the Friends of West Vale Park

The volunteer community group, say: "Join us for an afternoon of family fun in your local park". 

West Vale Park Family Day 2019

Sunday, 6 August 2023

 Attractions include:

- Climbing Wall -
- Coconut Shy -
- Small Animal Corner -
- Circus Skills -
- Crazy Golf -
- Craft Table -

There will also be live music entertainment from Gabriel Roberts and Neston's own ukulele band the 64 N'Ukes.

Refreshments will be available, choose from drinks, ice cream, cakes, burgers, and falafel.

West Vale Park
West Vale
Little Neston
Neston
CH64 0SF

 

 

 
