1 Aug 2023 - Ness Neighbours August Coffee Morning
All are welcome at our August coffee morning
Tuesday, 1 August
All are welcome, to come along and enjoy freshly made coffee and homemade cakes.
Find us at Ness Village Hall between 10 am and 12 pm.
Only £3 each, with free parking.
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT
