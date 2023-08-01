1 Aug 2023 - Ness Neighbours August Coffee Morning

All are welcome at our August coffee morning

Tuesday, 1 August

All are welcome, to come along and enjoy freshly made coffee and homemade cakes.

Find us at Ness Village Hall between 10 am and 12 pm.

Only £3 each, with free parking.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

