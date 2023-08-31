  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
3-31 Aug 2023 - Get the Kids Pond Dipping at Lees Lane Ponds Thursdays Throughout August

Published: 4th August 2023 11:54

Summer holiday pond dipping with Friends of Lees Lane Ponds

Thursdays in August

Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, tells us: "We are back again for Pond-dipping on Thursday mornings in August. Starts this week. We will also be looking for mini-beasts in the woods so do come along to the car park by the side of the Wirral Way where it crosses Lees Lane - from 10.30am!"

 Lees Lane Ponds
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH

 

 

 

 

Comments

