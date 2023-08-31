3-31 Aug 2023 - Get the Kids Pond Dipping at Lees Lane Ponds Thursdays Throughout August
Summer holiday pond dipping with Friends of Lees Lane Ponds
Thursdays in August
Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, tells us: "We are back again for Pond-dipping on Thursday mornings in August. Starts this week. We will also be looking for mini-beasts in the woods so do come along to the car park by the side of the Wirral Way where it crosses Lees Lane - from 10.30am!"
Lees Lane Ponds
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH
