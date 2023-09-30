30 Sep 2023 - Ticket Office Open Day and Exhibition

FHRS will be opening the Ticket Office to members of the public on Saturday, 30 September from 10 am to 4 pm. There will also be a small exhibition in the Waiting Room.

Space in the Ticket Office is limited, so only two members of the public will be allowed in at any one time. As a result, please be patient as you may need to queue for entry.

Bryan Johnson (a railway enthusiast) will also be giving talks that outline railway signalling including a description of how the signalmen at Hooton, Hadlow Road and Parkgate worked together to safely control the train movements.

Saturday, 30 September 2023

Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ