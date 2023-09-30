  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
30 Sep 2023 - Ticket Office Open Day and Exhibition

Published: 18th September 2023 13:30

Hadlow Road Station Ticket Office Open Day and Exhibition

30 Sep 2023 - Ticket Office Open Day

FHRS will be opening the Ticket Office to members of the public on Saturday, 30 September from 10 am to 4 pm. There will also be a small exhibition in the Waiting Room.

Space in the Ticket Office is limited, so only two members of the public will be allowed in at any one time. As a result, please be patient as you may need to queue for entry.

Bryan Johnson (a railway enthusiast) will also be giving talks that outline railway signalling including a description of how the signalmen at Hooton, Hadlow Road and Parkgate worked together to safely control the train movements.

 30 Sep 2023 - Ticket Office Open Day

Saturday, 30 September 2023

Hadlow Road Station
Hadlow Road
Willaston
CH64 2UQ 

 

 

 

 

 

 

