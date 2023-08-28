28 Aug 2023 - Family Fun Day

Horse Sense Wirral, says: "Come join us" at their Family Fun Day



Monday 28 August

12 pm to 4 pm

Celandine Wood Animal Rescue will be running a family dog show at the event. They have several of their dogs looking for homes who will be available to meet on the day.

Proceeds will be shared equally between Horse Sense Wirral and Ceraldine Wood Animal Rescue.

Thornton Hough Green

Neston Road

Thornton Hough

Wirral

CH63 1

