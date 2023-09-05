  • Bookmark this page

5 Sep 2023 - Ness Neighbours 6th Birthday Coffee Morning

Published: 31st August 2023 20:42

All are welcome at our sixth birthday celebration

2 May 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coronation Coffee Morning

Tuesday, 5 September

Ness Neighbours invite you to join them on Tuesday, 5 September for their sixth birthday celebration.

Enjoy a free glass of prosecco plus the free raffle too - not to mention the freshly baked cakes, cups of real coffee and the usual good company.

All are welcome at Ness Village Hall, between 10 am and 12 pm. Free parking too.

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

 

 

 

