11 Sep 2023 - Friends of Flint Meadow AGM
The Friends of Flint Meadow community group will hold their 2023 AGM in September.
Monday 11 September
Neston Town Councillor and Chair of the Friends of Flint Meadow community group, Cllr Steve Wastell has been in touch to let you know that the group is holding their Annual General Meeting at Neston Town Hall on Monday, 11 September at 6 pm.
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
