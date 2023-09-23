  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

23 Sep 2023 - Chifundo UK Fairtrade Coffee Morning

Published: 31st August 2023 21:30

Chifundo UK invite you to a Fairtrade Coffee Morning.

There will be Chanasa Products from Malawi on sale, and a cake stall and raffle also.

Proceeds will be used to empower girls and women in Malawi. 

23 Sep 2023 - Chifundo UK Fairtrade Coffee Morning

Saturday, 23 September

From 10 am to 12 noon, at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre on Liverpool Road
in Neston.

Parking is available in town carparks.

For more information contact Derrie on 07962 056581.

 23 Sep 2023 - Chifundo UK Fairtrade Coffee Morning

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre
10A Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies