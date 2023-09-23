23 Sep 2023 - Chifundo UK Fairtrade Coffee Morning
|Published: 31st August 2023 21:30
Chifundo UK invite you to a Fairtrade Coffee Morning.
There will be Chanasa Products from Malawi on sale, and a cake stall and raffle also.
Proceeds will be used to empower girls and women in Malawi.
Saturday, 23 September
From 10 am to 12 noon, at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre on Liverpool Road
in Neston.
Parking is available in town carparks.
For more information contact Derrie on 07962 056581.
Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre
10A Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.