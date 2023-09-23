23 Sep 2023 - Chifundo UK Fairtrade Coffee Morning

Published: 31st August 2023 21:30

Chifundo UK invite you to a Fairtrade Coffee Morning.

There will be Chanasa Products from Malawi on sale, and a cake stall and raffle also.

Proceeds will be used to empower girls and women in Malawi.

Saturday, 23 September



From 10 am to 12 noon, at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre on Liverpool Road

in Neston.

Parking is available in town carparks.

For more information contact Derrie on 07962 056581.

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre

10A Liverpool Road

Neston

CH64 3RA

