  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

8 Sep 2023 - Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk Along the Wirral Way

Published: 5th September 2023 17:42

Use the detectors to seek out bats as they swoop over Lees Lane Ponds.

After another great pond-dipping season over the summer holidays, enjoyed by upwards of forty children each Thursday, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are delivering another great event.

On Friday, 8 September, between 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, take a torch along to the Lees Lane car park ahead of a short walk along the Wirral Way, where you will get expert guidance on the different bat species swooping overhead.

8 Sep 2023 - Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk Along the Wirral Way

Friday, 8 September

The Bat Walk starts at 7.30 pm with an introductory talk from expert biologists Robert Perry and Rob Marrs. They will provide sophisticated detectors to help view the bats and tell us what species they are as they swoop over the ponds and between the trees.

Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, says: "We meet just before sunset in the car park at Lees Lane Ponds - 7.30. It's a magical experience if conditions are good for bat flights! Looks like we should be lucky this week!!"

Lees Lane Car Park
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies