8 Sep 2023 - Bring a Torch for a Short Bat Walk Along the Wirral Way

Published: 5th September 2023 17:42

Use the detectors to seek out bats as they swoop over Lees Lane Ponds.

After another great pond-dipping season over the summer holidays, enjoyed by upwards of forty children each Thursday, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are delivering another great event.

On Friday, 8 September, between 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, take a torch along to the Lees Lane car park ahead of a short walk along the Wirral Way, where you will get expert guidance on the different bat species swooping overhead.

Friday, 8 September

The Bat Walk starts at 7.30 pm with an introductory talk from expert biologists Robert Perry and Rob Marrs. They will provide sophisticated detectors to help view the bats and tell us what species they are as they swoop over the ponds and between the trees.

Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, says: "We meet just before sunset in the car park at Lees Lane Ponds - 7.30. It's a magical experience if conditions are good for bat flights! Looks like we should be lucky this week!!"

Lees Lane Car Park

Lees Lane

Neston

CH64 7TH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.