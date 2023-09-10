10 Sep 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds Mark Heritage Week

Published: 5th September 2023 18:29

Explore with experts the legacy of our local Agricultural, Geological, and Victorian Heritage.

After another great pond-dipping season over the summer holidays, enjoyed by upwards of forty children each Thursday, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are delivering another great event.

On Sunday, 10 September, between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds' contribution to Heritage Week takes place.

Sunday, 10 September

This is a joint walk with the Wirral Geology and Landscape Project and so it is co-led between biologist Robert Perry (Marl Pits) and Professor Jim Marshall (Cutting geology and railway repurposed).

Click on the image above for more information (heritageopendays.org.uk).

Lees Lane Car Park

Lees Lane

Neston

CH64 7TH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.