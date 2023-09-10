  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

10 Sep 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds Mark Heritage Week

Published: 5th September 2023 18:29

Explore with experts the legacy of our local Agricultural, Geological, and Victorian Heritage.

After another great pond-dipping season over the summer holidays, enjoyed by upwards of forty children each Thursday, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are delivering another great event.

On Sunday, 10 September, between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds' contribution to Heritage Week takes place.

 10 Sep 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds Mark Heritage Week

Sunday, 10 September

  This is a joint walk with the Wirral Geology and Landscape Project and so it is co-led between biologist Robert Perry (Marl Pits) and Professor Jim Marshall (Cutting geology and railway repurposed).

Click on the image above for more information (heritageopendays.org.uk).

Lees Lane Car Park
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies