10 Sep 2023 - Lees Lane Ponds Mark Heritage Week
|Published: 5th September 2023 18:29
Explore with experts the legacy of our local Agricultural, Geological, and Victorian Heritage.
After another great pond-dipping season over the summer holidays, enjoyed by upwards of forty children each Thursday, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds are delivering another great event.
On Sunday, 10 September, between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds' contribution to Heritage Week takes place.
Sunday, 10 September
This is a joint walk with the Wirral Geology and Landscape Project and so it is co-led between biologist Robert Perry (Marl Pits) and Professor Jim Marshall (Cutting geology and railway repurposed).
Click on the image above for more information (heritageopendays.org.uk).
Lees Lane Car Park
Lees Lane
Neston
CH64 7TH
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.