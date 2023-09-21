21 Sep 2023 - Beatles' Liverpool and Merseyside

Neston Civic Society talk - Beatles' Liverpool and Merseyside, by Mike Haskins.

Many historic Beatles-related sites across Liverpool and Wirral are covered in this humorous illustrated talk. It presents a virtual tour around the area, taking in locations where life-changing events played out in the early career of the world's most famous band.

Did you know that The Beatles first performed under that name at Neston Civic Hall?

The photo shows the book by Mike Haskins.

The talk takes place on Thursday, 21 September 2023 at 7.30 pm, at the United Reformed Church Community Hall on Moorside Lane.

Visitors are welcome. Complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits will be served.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 6UZ

