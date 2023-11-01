1 Nov 2023 - An Evening with Rick Stein at Thornton Hall Hotel

Published: 8th September 2023 17:07

Linghams presents an evening talking simple suppers with Rick Stein.



The team at the Telegraph Road booksellers is thrilled to welcome back Rick Stein to Wirral, with his new recipe book.

Rick, says: "These are my simple suppers. Recipes that are straightforward and informal - yet effortlessly delicious. The idea of supper appealed to me because it suggests an ordinary meal. When one is not trying too hard; maybe something you're going to cook in your jeans and Polo shirt, a glass of vinho verde on the worktop."

Synopsis



Rick Stein's Simple Suppers is your new go-to cookbook. A collection of stylish, easy recipes for midweek, weekends and every eventuality in between.

Chapters include:

- Suppers for one: Easy croque monsieur, Steak with Chimichurri sauce -

- Suppers for two: Harissa lamb steak with chickpea mash, Aubergine braised with soy & ginger -

- Suppers with friends: Pilaf with buttermilk chicken & pomegranate, Puff pastry fish pie -

- Fast suppers: Sweet potato, chorizo & sweetcorn tacos, Baked portobello mushrooms with Dolcelatte & walnuts -

- One-pot suppers: Coconut prawn curry, Wild garlic & broad bean risotto -

- Veggie suppers: Vegetable bourguignon with dumplings, Spaghetti with courgettes, rosemary and ricotta -

Tickets are £30 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets are £40, including one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE Event starts at 7 pm, on Wednesday 1 November 2023, at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa - Torintone Suite, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

