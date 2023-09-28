28 Sep 2023 - Linghams Presents Jeffrey Archer

Published: 12th September 2023 12:43

Linghams plays host to an evening with Jeffrey Archer.

Linghams are delighted to be hosting Jeffrey Archer for a discussion about his upcoming book ‘Traitors Gate'.

Jeffrey Archer, whose novels include the Clifton Chronicles, the William Warwick novels and Kane and Abel, is one of the world's bestselling authors, with sales of over 275 million copies around the world.

Famous for his discipline as a writer who works on up to fourteen drafts of each book, Jeffrey also brings a vast amount of insider knowledge to his books. Whether it's his own career in politics, his passionate interest in art, or the wealth of fascinating background detail - inspired by the extraordinary network of friends he has built over a lifetime at the heart of Britain's establishment - his novels provide a fascinating glimpse into a range of closed worlds.

A member of the House of Lords, the author is married to Dame Mary Archer, and they have two sons, two granddaughters and three grandsons. He splits his time between London, Grantchester in Cambridge, and Mallorca where he writes the first draft of each new novel.

Thursday, 28 September 2023



Synopsis

24 hours to stop the crime of the century. The race against time is about to begin...

The Tower of London...

Impenetrable. Well protected. Secure. Home to the most valuable jewels on earth. But once a year, the Metropolitan Police must execute the most secret operation in their armoury when they transport the Crown Jewels across London.

Scotland Yard...

For four years, Chief Superindendent William Warwick - together with his second-in-command Inspector Ross Hogan - has been in charge of the operation. And for four years it's run like clockwork.

The Heist...

But this year, everything is about to change. Because master criminal Miles Faulkner has set his heart on pulling off the most outrageous theft in history - and with a man on the inside, the odds are in his favour. Unless Warwick and Hogan can stop him before it's too late...

Tickets from £23, including a copy of the book. Couples' tickets from £33, and including one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE Event starts at 7 pm, on Thursday 28 September, at The Neston Club on Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

