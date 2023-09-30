  • Bookmark this page

30 Sep 2023 - Neston Flicks: The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Published: 12th September 2023 15:02

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Neston Flicks' next film installment is this British film with Jim Broadbent as Harold, an ordinary man who has passed through life living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day... and just keeps walking.

Saturday, 30 September 2023

Doors open at 6pm for the option of a drink or slice of cake before the film starts at 7pm.

Tickets can be bought online or call into Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, to pay by card or cash.

Become a NCYC member online and get 20% off for all films.

Or, pay what you want - literally, pay whatever you want or can - nobody else will know.

You can also grab yourself a cuppa, scrummy slice of cake, get a drink from the licenced bar, and have an ice cream at the interval.

All this brought to you by super friendly volunteers in a warm community atmosphere.

Please note: subtitles are shown on all films.

BUY TICKETS

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

 

 

 

