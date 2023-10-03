  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
3 Oct 2023 - Prenton Literary and Debating Society Starts Its New Season

Published: 12th September 2023 21:05

Believed to be the oldest society of its kind in the country, the Wirral Society returns with more Wirral Talks. 

Wirral Society starts the new season of the Prenton Literary and Debating Society at the Prenton Bowls Club on Tuesday, 3 October at 7.30 p.m.

Chris Cassin will discuss 'The 1st Folio and the Shakespeare Authorship question'.

Prenton Literary and Debating Society Starts Its New Season

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

New members or guests are always welcome. The Society meets every other Tuesday until late March. Please do get in touch.

There is off-street parking at the Bowls Club and refreshments will be available from 7.15 pm.

Who are we?

"The Society was founded in 1890 and has met continuously ever since. It is believed to be the oldest society of its kind in the country. We seek to achieve a good blend of talks on literary, historical and other topics. We also have some debates. Members come from various parts of Wirral and beyond." - excerpt from the wirraltalks.co.uk website.

Prenton Bowls Club
Prenton Road West
CH42 9PZ 

 

 

 

 

 

