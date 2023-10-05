5 Oct 2023 - A Night on the Tiles with RSPB Wirral

Published: 17th September 2023 19:37

An illustrated presentation by Jeff Clarke

On Thursday 5 October 2023, from 7.30 pm (doors open at 7.15 pm), this talk has been arranged by the RSPB Wirral Local Group.

Jeff needs no introduction. His passion for the natural world and sharing that enthusiasm with as many people as possible shines through in everything he does. He has been an environmental educator for 26 years and is an Associate Tutor for the FSC. He leads wildlife holiday tours and runs his own ecological survey company.

His talk takes us on a series of adventures and misadventures that bring to life the wildlife of the small hours, revealing the ramblings of a nocturnal naturalist and what goes bump in the night. All laced with a liberal dose of humour. A talk not to be missed!!







Thursday 5 October 2023

This illustrated presentation will take place at Hoylake Community Centre, Hoyle Road, Hoylake, Wirral, CH47 3AG.

Local group members free. Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £5.00.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at group.rspb.org.uk/wirral/.

Hoylake Community Centre

Hoyle Road

Hoylake

Wirral

CH47 3AG





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.