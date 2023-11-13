13 Nov 2023 - An Evening with TV Chef Nadiya Hussain

Linghams presents an evening with Nadiya Hussain.

Join much loved TV Chef, presenter and writer Nadiya Hussain as she delves into her new book Nadiya's Simple Spices serving up a delicious selection of her best-loved recipes that make use of simple spices to create sensational flavours.

After winning 2015's Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain went on to capture the hearts of the nation with her own food inspired travelogues, bestselling books and BBC cookery series. Now she returns with her new book Nadiya's Simple Spices and an accompanying major new BBC TV series this Autumn.

Nadiya will be in conversation for this very special event, where, in her own warm, honest and humorous way, she will pass on her top tips with a ‘live' cooking demonstration and talk about her incredible culinary journey.

It's time to share the love of cooking with spices - don't miss this opportunity to see and meet Nadiya!

Monday, 13 November 2023



Synopsis

When it comes to spice Nadiya's family cooking is never complicated and always delicious. Nadiya wants to share with you the 8 readily available spices she uses every day at home to cook her most-loved meals, the same spices that her Mum uses and her Nani used before her. Cardamom, fennel, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, chilli, bay leaves and curry powder are all you need!

From beautiful breakfasts, midday lunches and staple recipes you won't live without again, to tips for the perfect saucepan of rice, your favourite middle of the table curries, vegetables, side dishes and sweets, you'll be confident in cooking extraordinary family food, filled to the brim with easy-to-achieve flavour.

Tickets are from £35 and include a copy of Nadiya's Simple Spices. Books will be available to collect at the event.

There will be a Book Signing and Meet & Greet opportunity with Nadiya following the show.

REGISTER HERE Event starts at 7 pm, on Monday 13 November, at Chester's Storyhouse Theatre on Hunter Street,

Chester CH1 2AR.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

