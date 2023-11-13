  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

13 Nov 2023 - An Evening with TV Chef Nadiya Hussein

Published: 19th September 2023 10:38

Linghams presents an evening with Nadiya Hussein.

Join much loved TV Chef, presenter and writer Nadiya Hussain as she delves into her new book Nadiya's Simple Spices serving up a delicious selection of her best-loved recipes that make use of simple spices to create sensational flavours.

After winning 2015's Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain went on to capture the hearts of the nation with her own food inspired travelogues, bestselling books and BBC cookery series. Now she returns with her new book Nadiya's Simple Spices and an accompanying major new BBC TV series this Autumn.

Nadiya will be in conversation for this very special event, where, in her own warm, honest and humorous way, she will pass on her top tips with a ‘live' cooking demonstration and talk about her incredible culinary journey.

It's time to share the love of cooking with spices - don't miss this opportunity to see and meet Nadiya!

 13 Nov 2023 - An Evening with TV Chef Nadiya Hussein

Monday, 13 November 2023
Synopsis

When it comes to spice Nadiya's family cooking is never complicated and always delicious. Nadiya wants to share with you the 8 readily available spices she uses every day at home to cook her most-loved meals, the same spices that her Mum uses and her Nani used before her. Cardamom, fennel, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin, chilli, bay leaves and curry powder are all you need!

From beautiful breakfasts, midday lunches and staple recipes you won't live without again, to tips for the perfect saucepan of rice, your favourite middle of the table curries, vegetables, side dishes and sweets, you'll be confident in cooking extraordinary family food, filled to the brim with easy-to-achieve flavour.

Tickets are from £35 and include a copy of Nadiya's Simple Spices. Books will be available to collect at the event.

There will be a Book Signing and Meet & Greet opportunity with Nadiya following the show.

Event starts at 7 pm, on Monday 13 November, at Chester's Storyhouse Theatre on Hunter Street,
Chester CH1 2AR.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies