21 Sep 2023 - Neston Flower Society Monthly Meeting

Neston Flower Society resume their Monthly Meetings on Thursday 21 September.

Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.

Thursday 21 September, 10 am to 12 pm

Buy a raffle ticket and maybe win one of the beautiful designs created by the Demonstrator.

This month we welcome Louise Jones from Wallasey.

Visitors are very welcome: £5.00.

All flower arrangements are raffled off. You might be lucky.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

