  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

8 Oct 2023 - Sunday Roasts at The Neston Club

Published: 22nd September 2023 19:07

Join us at Bistro 1881 in the Parkgate Clubhouse for a sumptuous Sunday Roast.

8 Oct 2023 - Sunday Roasts at The Neston Club

Sunday 8 October

Kat Hussey, Assistant Manager of The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, says: "As we now head into Autumn, we have the return of our ever popular Sunday Roasts in the Parkgate Clubhouse.

"Our chefs have come up with a wonderful 4 course seasonal menu, guaranteed to excite the taste buds.

"Dishes include Roast Lancashire Squash, smoked ricotta toast, sage and honey, Wirral watercress and a wonderful Pistachio panna cotta, honey combe tuille with a sour cherry compote.

"Our first Sunday Roast of the year will be held on Sunday 8th October.

"Call us now to reserve your table on 0151 336 4199 or visit or website at www.parkgateclubhouse.co.uk and go to 'Events'.

"These dates all sold out last year, so please book early to avoid disappointment - everyone is welcome! "

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Your Photos | Council Matters | Local Services | Family Notices | Have Your Say | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston Life Newsletter | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies