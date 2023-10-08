8 Oct 2023 - Sunday Roasts at The Neston Club

Published: 22nd September 2023 19:07

Join us at Bistro 1881 in the Parkgate Clubhouse for a sumptuous Sunday Roast.

Sunday 8 October

Kat Hussey, Assistant Manager of The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, says: "As we now head into Autumn, we have the return of our ever popular Sunday Roasts in the Parkgate Clubhouse.

"Our chefs have come up with a wonderful 4 course seasonal menu, guaranteed to excite the taste buds.

"Dishes include Roast Lancashire Squash, smoked ricotta toast, sage and honey, Wirral watercress and a wonderful Pistachio panna cotta, honey combe tuille with a sour cherry compote.

"Our first Sunday Roast of the year will be held on Sunday 8th October.

"Call us now to reserve your table on 0151 336 4199 or visit or website at www.parkgateclubhouse.co.uk and go to 'Events'.

"These dates all sold out last year, so please book early to avoid disappointment - everyone is welcome! "

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

